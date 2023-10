World Cup 2023 is starting tomorrow. The matches will be played in India where the public is cricket crazy and how. There has been quite a scramble to get tickets for the league stage matches. People are complaining on social media about the availability of tickets. Virat Kohli put up a note on his Instagram stories that read, "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes please." After seeing this, Anushka Sharma reposted it on her handle and wrote that their friends should not ask her if he is unavailable to take such requests during the tournament. Also Read - Virat Kohli rushed to meet pregnant Anushka Sharma due to an emergency? Here's why fans shouldn't worry

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting their second child?

Rumours are rife that Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her second child. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, she is already in her second trimester. The couple have kept mum on that matter so far. Anushka Sharma was seen in the suburbs and all attention was on her 'baby bump'. They have a baby girl, Vamika who is two years old. Reports suggest that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will make an announcement in the due course of time. They kept things low-key for Vamika as well.

World Cup 2023 a rage with Indian public

Every cricketer has spoken about how friends and relatives ask for tickets. BCCI has said that 4,00,000 tickets have been made available for sale so that cricket fans get the best experience. Some tickets are priced at as high as Rs 56 lakh on sites. India and Pakistan match tickets have gone as high as Rs 18 to 22 lakh in dynamic pricing. Virat Kohli is one of the most influential people in Indian cricket. If he cannot manage tickets, then there is little hope. This is how netizens reacted on the matter...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sure know how to ace the Insta game. The cricketer flew back to Mumbai from the training to be with his better half for some undisclosed reason.