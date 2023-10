The ICC World Cup 2023 tournament is happening in India, and India won the match against Bangladesh today. And while Virat Kohli and the umpire Richard Kettleborough are getting celebrated, two more people have grabbed headlines. We are talking about Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and Shubhman Gill who played an impressive knock of 53 in today's match.

Sara Tendulkar cheers on Shubhman Gill after he clocks half half-century at the India vs Bangladesh match today

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and Shubhman Gill have been linked to each other for a long time. There were reports about the break up too and Sara Ali Khan also made it in the picture somehow, leading to the confusion. However, netizens now feel that their confusion has been cleared. They now believe that Shubman and Sara are dating. This is because as per X users, Sara Tendulkar was seen cheering on her rumoured beau Shubman when the cricketer knocked a half-century today. The pictures and videos of Sara beaming with joy on the same are going viral in entertainment news.

Netizens have a field day on X over Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's alleged bond

Fans have been guessing about their bond a lot. The mystery around their alleged romance has hooked a lot of cricket fans. When the pictures and video clips of Sara Tendulkar cheering on Shubman went viral, fans were quick to talk about their relationship. Shubman having recovered from Dengue just a while ago and hitting a half-century has been linked to Sara's presence by fans. Some even asked Sachin if he had said yes to their relationship as in if they both would be next in line to marry. Netizens keep joking about their wedding all the time and X is flooded with such goofy messages. And someone even dug up an old picture of Sara and Shubman at the same place from 2017, alleging they have been dating since then. Check out the reactions here:

Sara Tendulkar cheering Shubman Gill's boundary. pic.twitter.com/kg8Ed8Gqp7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 19, 2023

@sachin_rt , aap ke taraf se HA hai kya? — Troll Pakistan Cricket (@trollpakstan) October 19, 2023

Sara Bhabhi on the ground ???Aaj to 100 chahiye Shubhman Bro — Anshu Chauhan (@chauhandwarrior) October 19, 2023

Picture of the Day award goes to the cameraman ❤ pic.twitter.com/U9e85Gbw85 — Tanveer Hassan (@tanveercric56_) October 19, 2023

ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge pic.twitter.com/deubpa4eF5 — Taha (@tahaactually) October 19, 2023

Isi moment ka wait to sab log kar rahe the — Ronak (@iamRonak45) October 19, 2023

Sara is very happy and supportive — Vikram Nayak (@allsportjacks) October 19, 2023

Josh josh me taliya toh baja li ab papa marenge ghar jaungi toh #SaraTendulkar #INDvBAN #Shubmangill pic.twitter.com/bfflhIKeOW — Kratik Bhadoria (@kratik_bhadoria) October 19, 2023

To isliye runs bnaye aaj #ShubmanGill ne kunki aaj #SaraTendulkar aayi thi match dekhne .

Nhi too pichle match m to sirf sachin Tendulkar aaye the too naraz ho kar jaldi out ho gye the #INDvsPAK ke match mai.#GOAT? #INDvBAN #indiavsbangladesh #ViratKohli #GazaHospital… pic.twitter.com/e63WAWeU5M — Globenews (@skbhamisara) October 19, 2023

Hamari Bhabi kaisi ho Sara bhabi jaisi ho?❤️#ShubmanGill #SaraTendulkar — Priya (@ShaliN_magic) October 19, 2023

Excellent knock shubman after a dengue recovery ❤️? Aaj bahot logo ke confusion dur ho gye finally .. ab ye mat puchna konsi Sara? It's Sara Tendulkar ??? #INDvsBAN #ShubmanGill #SaraTendulkar — Simping over 'SHUBMAN'?? (@crushxshraddha) October 19, 2023

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar would allegedly like and comment on each other's posts all the time. They have been following each others' families too apparently. Moreover, Sachin wished Shubman on his birthday and that also grabbed eyeballs. Instances of them being in the same place or spot have been deduced by some eagle-eyed fans, all of which have only added to their dating rumours.