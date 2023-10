Virat Kohli, who is all set for the World Cup in 2023 was once called the worst-behaved cricketer by Bollywood's veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. His statement didn't go down well with his fans, and they strongly slammed the actor for criticising the player, and many suggested that if he has problems with the Indian cricketer so much, he can just leave the country. As per a report in Times Now dating back to 2017, Naseeruddin took to his social media page and spoke about Virat and said that he is undoubtedly the world's best batsman, but also claimed that he is the worst-behaved player. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma to skip cheering for Virat Kohli from the stands?

The Facebook post by the veteran actor read, “Virat K is not only the world's best batsman but also the world's worst-behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country, by the way.” This was in 2017. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli tell friends not to ask for tickets for matches; netizens say, 'Ab Kahaan Jayein'

Interestingly, Virat didn't choose to react to Naseeruddin Shah’s statement, which spread like wildfire on the internet. However, netizens have had drastic reactions to Naseeruddin Shah's statement. Virat Kohli fans came out in huge support of the cricketer, and they had asked the veteran actor, Naseeruddin Shah, to take back his words and issue a public apology. Shocking, some were in agreement with his claims that Virat is indeed the worst-behaved player. Also Read - Anushka Sharma shares a cryptic post amid her second pregnancy news

Naseeruddin Shah, in one of his interviews, claimed that he admires Virat, but he should behave with dignity. Talking to India Today back in the day, he had said, “I have always admired Virat’s game; I am not a fool; I know a bit about cricket. I have not admired his on-field demeanour, and somebody should tell him it's pretty simple to lip read in super slow motion. He should really think of what kind of example he is setting.”

Virat Kohli is expecting a second baby with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma

Right now, Virat Kohli is making headlines after the news broke that he is expecting a second baby after Vamika and that Anushka Sharma is in her second trimester. It is also reported that the couple will soon make an official announcement.

Virat Kohli flew back to Mumbai due to personal emergency

Amid the preparations for the World Cup 2023 when the practice matches were on, reports claimed that Virat had to fly back to Mumbai due to a personal emergency. Fans were worried and hoped all was well with Anushka as this came right on the heels of news about her second pregnancy. However, just then Anushka Sharma chose to go cryptic on her social media, where she spoke about judgements, and it was a subtle reaction to the ongoing hullabaloo around her personal life.

Anushka Sharma to miss cheering for Virat at the World Cup 2023?

While it is still not known if Anushka is pregnant with her second child, it is being speculated that she may not be cheering for Virat Kohli from the stands during the ongoing World Cup 2023. There is reason for the same, as the actress and cricketer, who have kept their private lives under wraps and their firstborn Vamika so protected, may not want to further fuel the rumours.