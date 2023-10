The World Cup has begun, and it is a big festival for all cricket fans. People love watching India play against the big teams of the world and we experience all sorts of emotions at our homes while we watch the matches. Apart from the matches, we all love to hear the match commentators and post-match interviews and bytes. Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has been a commentator after he retired from international cricket. Also Read - Did Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan like a shady comment on Karan Johar offering nepo kids opportunities 'on a platter'?

Brett Lee's favourite Bollywood actress?

Brett Lee has also been a part of the Indian Premier League and he was in Kings XI Punjab team. Now, in a recent interaction Brett Lee spoke about his favourite Bollywood actress. Well, Bollywood and cricket go hand-in-hand now.

But do you guys know who is Brett Lee’s favourite Bollywood actress? Is it Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra? Well, it is none of these top Bollywood divas. Also Read - Urfi Javed slams Raj Kundra, calls him po*n king; a look at her nasty fights with celebs over her clothes

Everyone knows that Brett Lee has been a part of Kings XI Punjab which is co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta. Hence, Brett Lee has called Preity his favourite actress. Brett Lee has also been a part of the entertainment industry. He owns a band of his own and has also sung with legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor, these celebs may NOT appear on the show, here's why

Trending Now

Brett Lee wants Preity Zinta to watch his acting debut in UnIndian

As per Daily Mail, Brett Lee also said that he is looking forward to Preity watching his acting debut in UnIndian. Brett Lee was a part of Kings XI Punjab for the first three years of IPL and later he joint Kolkata Knight Riders. He also is close to KKR co-owner and Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Preity Zinta, she was recently seen at the Jonas Brothers’ concert with Priyanka Chopra. Preity had also shared pictures on social media from the concert and called Priyanka an amazing host. Priyanka and Preity are often seen spending time together with their kids.