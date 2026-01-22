World Economic Forum: Smriti Irani unveils Laila Nutraceuticals' Women's Wellness Platform

Smriti Irani recently unveiled Laila Nutraceuticals' Women's Wellness platform at the World Economic Forum 2026. Read on to know more.

Laila Nutraceuticals is a global leader in botanical research and nutraceutical innovation. On January 22, Laila Nutraceuticals announced the unveiling of a science-led women’s wellness initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It marked a significant milestone in life-stage–aligned healthcare for women. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani talked about the initiative. Irani said, “Women must be at the centre of decision-making for a future-ready society- not only in education and opportunity, but in health and wellbeing. An initiative of this scale, grounded in science and led by a young woman, reflects both India’s capability and its conscience. Prioritising women’s health is not just a social responsibility; it is an economic and national imperative.”

Vice President- Business Development at Laila Nutraceuticals, Yuthika Gokaraju said, “Women’s health has historically been addressed in fragments. This initiative is about building a coherent, science-led framework that supports women consistently across life stages, while remaining grounded in clinical validation, safety, and long-term impact.”

Notably, the initiative brought together patented, clinically validated bioactives with advanced dual-release delivery systems designed for daily usability and consistent absorption. The key areas of focus include reproductive and menstrual health, hormonal transitions, metabolic balance, bone and joint health, cognition, mood, and healthy ageing.

While addressing the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Ayurveda teaches that balance is the very essence of health,” and noted that restoring this balance is “no longer just a global cause, but a global urgency.”

At the same event, Yuthika Gokaraju added, “This is not about a single product or a momentary launch. It is about building enduring wellness platforms that women can trust- transparently, responsibly, and with scientific integrity. We are thrilled to have Smriti Irani evangalising this and Primus Partners, India’s largest global Management Consultant helping to drive the business.”

