is a die-hard environmentalist. He is often spotted with a sapling in his hand. Even at events he doesn't go without a sapling. He finds it the best gift and urges people to plant more and more trees. He speaks of nature conservation and the importance of planting trees. On World Environment Day the actor reminds people about their responsibility toward nature. He tells people to plant a sapling for a better future. For his kind act towards the environment, the actor is referred to as Captain Planet by social media users.

He says, "Not everyone is like me, roaming with a plant, like a mad guy." calls himself a mad guy for carrying a plant where ever he goes yet he isn't ashamed but a proud human taking care of nature. His love for nature has been rooted in him since childhood. He reveals that it started subconsciously from kindergarten. During school students are asked to plant saplings. At that age, he also learned the importance of nature conservation. He believes it is every citizen's responsibility to plant trees if not done now then there is no future, the world will burn without trees.

Jackie said when he went on sets he saw people roaming with umbrellas to protect themselves from the harsh sunlight and there were fewer trees around. This sparked his interest to give back to the planet and put his focus on saving nature. It is saddening for him when people at large ignore the urgent need of saving the planet and becoming responsible for it. He says "There are some who work towards the cause. But I have seen the attitude of many who try to put the onus on others rather than taking responsibility."

Jackie Shroff thinks everyone should prompt work towards environmental conservation. He also hopes today's youth will speak up and work for the next generation. On the work front, Jackie will be seen in Baap alongside and .