Television has witnessed a myriad of shows that have captured the hearts and minds of viewers over the decades. While shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Bigg Boss, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have become household names, there is one show that stands as a quiet champion of longevity, and that is not any entertainment show. This agricultural program has graced screens for an astonishing 56 years, making it a true testament to the enduring power of content that resonates with its audience.

The World's First longest-running TV show and the Indian longest-running TV show

Before talking about the Indian Longest Show, let's know about the world's longest show. The world's longest show is a German animated series called Sandmännchen(The Sandman), Which has aired 22000 episodes to date. And our largest Indian show, which has aired its 16000 episodes, is "Krishi Darshan". Krishi Darshan based on the Agricultural Vision Originally aired on Doordarshan, India's national television network, in the early 1960s.

Show that Focus on the agriculture sector for 56 years

The show was conceived with a noble purpose: to educate and empower farmers with the latest techniques, best practices, and scientific advancements in agriculture. With a focus on rural development, the show aimed to uplift the agrarian community by providing essential knowledge that could enhance crop yields, improve livelihoods, and contribute to the overall growth of the agricultural sector.

The show is Empowering Farmers from 56 Years

Krishi Darshan has been a steadfast companion to generations of farmers, serving as a source of guidance and inspiration. It has showcased innovations in farming, animal husbandry, and allied activities, thus playing a vital role in transforming traditional farming practices. Krishi Darshan maintained its authenticity and commitment to its mission. Its remarkable 56-year run is a testament to the profound impact that television can have when it prioritizes education, empowerment, and societal progress. As we celebrate the iconic shows that have become cultural phenomena, let us also acknowledge and applaud the quiet resilience of Krishi Darshan.