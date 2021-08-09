Worst dressed celebs of the week: Mouni Roy, Rupali Ganguly, Lara Dutta Bhupathi's fashion outings are royal flops

Let us accept that no celeb is safe from a fashion disaster. There is bound to be one outing that they did like to forget. This week, Mouni Roy turned up at the airport looking like an unicorn. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa stylist seemed to have got the memo wrong. Take a look at the fashion disasters of the week... Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's new refreshing look from the show will leave you stunned – view pics

Mouni Roy

Some colour combinations are best left for kids. Mouni Roy proved it as she was seen at the airport in a magenta skirt with a shrug that had colours matching those of cartoon stickers. If the shrug was not enough, she also wore a matching bralette inside with a Bobby style blouse knot. We expected better from Mouni Roy, any day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Huma Qureshi

The actress was seen at the promotions of Bell Bottom in a mauve coloured suit. While the colour looked gorgeous, the puffed up shoulders and buttons on the outfit looked off. Huma Qureshi's simple makeup and wavy hairdo did not help matters either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Lara Dutta Bhupathi

The actress' transformation as former PM Indira Gandhi left us awestruck and how. Social media and everyone could not get over Lara Dutta's uncanny resemblance to India's Iron Lady. However, her look for an event of Bell Bottom has been rather disappointing. It looks so jaded that we do even wish to get into the details.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is getting a makeover as Anupamaa begins a new journey on the show. We are seeing that her usual look is getting a makeover. Here is a new look of the actress in a saree. Sadly, this outfit does not score much on the aesthetic side.

Tara Sutaria

We know that Tara Sutaria loves white but this striped dress which she wore for an outing in the city wasn't impressive at all.

So, these were the ladies who left us unimpressed this week!