Worst dressed celebs of the week: Urfi Javed, Sonakshi Sinha and more actors who failed to impress

It is Monday and it is time to go through the fashion disasters of the week gone by. Urfi Javed often gets trolled by the fashion police for her bizarre fashion choices and it remained the same, this week too. too stepped out in an unusual colour combination that failed to impress. Here is a look at the fashion disasters of the week. Also Read - Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more B-Town divas who nailed mirror selfie trend in hot bikinis

Urfi Javed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This time, Urfi stepped out wearing a bralette and a short skirt, which looked as if they were made out of aluminium foil. She paired her outfit with a blazer. However, netizens brutally trolled her for her latest outfit. Many people said that they are tired of seeing Urfi in bizzare clothes. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urfi Javed and other celebs will make you gag with laughter

Sonakshi Sinha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, the girl stepped out in a figure-hugging, red-hot, gym co-ord set, looking drop-dead gorgeous. However, majority of netizens didn't find anything impressive. Also Read - Esha Gupta's 'changed' look, Janhvi Kapoor's plunging neckline and more things Bollywood celebs got massively trolled for this week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

The Aashram 3 siren was spotted at the airport in a traditional salwar suit but it did not do justice to her beauty.

Sakshi Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra stepped out in denim shorts with a white off-shoulder corset crop top. However, it failed to impress the fashion police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Jacqueline was recently spotted at cafe in bandra. She was seen wearing a knee-length skirt and an off-shoulder top. But she can do better.