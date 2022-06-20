Worst dressed celebs of the week: Urfi Javed, Sonakshi Sinha and more actors who failed to impress

It is Monday and it is time to go through the fashion disasters of the week gone by. Urfi Javed often gets trolled by the fashion police for her bizarre fashion choices and it remained the same, this week too. Sonakshi Sinha too stepped out in an unusual colour combination that failed to impress. Here is a look at the fashion disasters of the week. Also Read - Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more B-Town divas who nailed mirror selfie trend in hot bikinis
Urfi Javed
This time, Urfi stepped out wearing a bralette and a short skirt, which looked as if they were made out of aluminium foil. She paired her outfit with a blazer. However, netizens brutally trolled her for her latest outfit. Many people said that they are tired of seeing Urfi in bizzare clothes.
Sonakshi Sinha
Recently, the Dabangg girl stepped out in a figure-hugging, red-hot, gym co-ord set, looking drop-dead gorgeous. However, majority of netizens didn't find anything impressive.
The Aashram 3 siren was spotted at the airport in a traditional salwar suit but it did not do justice to her beauty.
Sakshi Chopra
Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra stepped out in denim shorts with a white off-shoulder corset crop top. However, it failed to impress the fashion police.
Jacqueline was recently spotted at cafe in bandra. She was seen wearing a knee-length skirt and an off-shoulder top. But she can do better.
