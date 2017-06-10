Worst Dressed This Week: Shruti Haasan, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi and Jacqueline Fernandez toe the fashion line and miss the mark

And just when we thought that the tinsel town had got a fresh lease of life as far as fashion and style sensibilities of our beloved actors were concerned, there are some celebs who stumble and find themselves into our worst dressed list for the week. Diving into styles that fail to evoke a wow and invoke the wrath of the fashion police are celebs like Shruti Haasan, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, and Jacqueline Fernandez. While some celebs got trolled for their ensembles, others failed to grasp the vibe of the do they attended. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh – 6 South actresses who mesmerise us with their charm and beauty

With a plethora of styles at hand, celebs these days are pretty much an interpretation of their stylists and their sensibilities. Failing miserably, here's a breakdown on all that went wrong for these celebs...

Shruti Haasan

Also Read - Vakeel Saab Trailer: Pawan Kalyan's remake of Pink takes the Amitabh Bachchan starrer in a decidedly different but equally powerful direction

In her bid to slay the trend of teaming separates of a lingerie-inspired camisole with a metallic pleated midi skirt, courtesy Topshop and Madison on Peddar, Shruti chose delicate baubles from Accessorize and Zara sandals for a special screening of her movie Behen Hogi Teri. While her ensemble was strictly fine, her patchy makeup was a complete disaster and ruined her look.

Kriti Sanon

Wearing a buckled shoulder denim bustier and bolt skirt with a striped leather panel from the label, Kanika Goyal’s Pree-Fall 2017 collection, Kriti Sanon stepped into a pair of black heels and rounded up her look with dark eyes and pink lips, sporting open tresses. A color blocking trend gone wrong – Kriti Sanon’s latest promotional look was a tad disappointing sparking off memes like she had stepped out straight from a comic book or her close resemblance to a bubblegum wrapper!

Huma Qureshi

For the screening of Raabta, Huma Qureshi wore a belted military green shirt dress from Since 1988, Huma teamed it with glossy beige colored brogues from New Look with a small bag from Chloe, Huma was styled by Sanjana Batra. The dress and the color lent Huma a stocky look! Huma would have rocked this simple look in any other, brighter color.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Teaming a cropped full-sleeved top with black denims and lace-up boots, Jacqueline chose a delicate choker as her only accessory of choice for the special screening of Raabta. The all-black look came across as a tad bit boring as the oversized top and choker did not gel well.

Completely missing the fashion mark with their take on fashion, these celebs are certainly an inspiration for all that should be avoided.