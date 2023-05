Shah Rukh Khan said at Pathaan's success event that he, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham are Amar, Akbar, and Anthony of the cinema, and this speaks about the real culture of India. And now one video of the superstar is yet again going viral where he was asked about the question if he was SRK, for example, Shekhar Krishna. SRK quickly interrupted and corrected his entire initials, adding it's Shekhar Radha Krishna, and the entire crowd applauded. Later, when asked by the journalist if he ever felt he was Shekhar Radha Krishna, would the scenario be different? SRK was vocal at the time and loved to speak more often with the media compared to now, saying that he never feels that he has been made feel differently due to his religion or otherwise. Later, he praised the secularism of our country, India. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna lied about being a vegetarian? Fans furious after she eats a non veg burger in an ad, ‘She is a big time liar’

Shah Rukh Khan is the most loved and celebrated superstar in India right now. He always says that God has given him more than he ever dreamed and has always been thankful for the kind of love he has gotten. SRK's comeback film Pathaan only shows us how much he was missed.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about if being Hindu would make a difference in his life.

Right now, the current situation in cinema is once again divided due to one film, The Kerala Story, where the film is banned in certain sections of the state like Kolkata due to the content of the film, where it is claimed that the film is a propaganda film and is being compared with The Kashmir Files. The Kerala story is the story of three Hindu girls who are forcefully concerned about Islam and join ISIS, and how their lives change. While many are praising the film and calling it courageous, a certain section of the community is questioning the facts. All said and done, what SRK said, be it his name is Shah Rukh Khan or Shekhar Radha Krishna, is that this country is secular and one should never indulge in any hatred and celebrate the cinema.