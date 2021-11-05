Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan had the best Diwali celebrations this year. Yes, she shared Diwali pictures on Instagram and fans are loving it. Nusrat looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a deep purple saree along with beautiful silver and purple earrings. She celebrated her Diwali with rumoured beau Yash Dasgupta and her son, Yishaan. In one of the pictures, she's seen posing with actor Yash Dasgupta as both of them twin in purple traditional outfits. The second picture shared by her is the most special one. She shared an adorable picture holding her little munchkin in her arms with him also donning a cute purple kurta. Also Read - First pictures of Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta spending quality time together in scenic Kashmir go viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yashian fangirl (@yashianfangirl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tolly Planet Bangla (@tollyplanetbangla)

It was in October, rumours of Nusrat and Yash's wedding had emerged. Nusrat had shared pictures from Yash Dasgupta's birthday celebration. She took to her Instagram stories and described Yash as a 'husband' and a 'dad'. There are various speculations that Nusrat and Yash had a child out of wedlock. The actress welcomed her first child in August and had to face several criticisms for naming her baby boy Yishaan J. Dasgupta. Moreover, she even had an ugly separation from former husband Nikhil Jain after the marriage was declared void. The Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had even said that she did not get divorced as his marriage with Jain was never valid under Indian law and it was also not registered. Post getting separated, the 31-year-old actress started dating actor and West Bengal Assembly poll candidate Yash. Also Read - WHAT! Is Nusrat Jahan already married to Yash Dasgupta? Drops major hints through Instagram stories

Moreover, Nusrat even referred to the speculations about the father of her newborn child and had said, 'she thinks it is a vague question to ask and put a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman'. The online birth certificate of the child has Debashis Dasgupta aka Yash's name on it. Also Read - SOS Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan's film with alleged partner Yash Dasgupta to have a digital premiere on Zee5 on THIS date