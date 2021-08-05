Wow! The music of Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee will be composed by THIS Oscar winner?

After delivering three back-to-back blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay in the form of Theri, Mersal and Bigil, filmmaker Atlee is gearing up for his Bollywood debut, which will feature in the lead. While the film is expected to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the tentative title of the project is Sanki. Apparently the Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara is also making her Hindi debut with this film. While fans can't wait for this venture to go on floors, the latest reports suggest that Isaipuyal AR Rahman will be composing the music of this movie. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman have worked together in films like and . Also Read - Nayanthara is in no hurry to make her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's next? Deets inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

It is believed that SRK will play a double role in the film. The actor will be playing the role of an investigation officer with a top Indian agency. He will also be playing the role of the criminal in the film. As per the reports, the makers will unveil the announcement teaser of his project, where all the details of the film will featured. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Thalapathy Vijay's massy look of Beast, Nayanthara's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently busy with the shooting Pathan. The spy-thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to romance THIS 'lady superstar' in Atlee's next, Rana Daggubati names Akshay Kumar as his most mischievous costar and more

On the other hand, Nayanthara will be next seen 's Annaatthe, which is directed by Siruthai Siva and also features , Meena and Khushoo in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.