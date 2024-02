India is the cricket powerhouse of the world. Over the years, BCCI has also taken steps to improve women's cricket in the country. One of the endeavours is the Women's Premier League. This time, we have five teams participating. The first match is between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians teams. For the opening ceremony, BCCI brought superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. Netizens have loved the look of Shah Rukh Khan for Women Premier League 2024. He wore a black shirt with black pants. It was accessorized with a funky belt that had accents done on them.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Netizens react to the performances of the top stars

Shah Rukh Khan was the star of the evening. He got all the captains of the teams to do the iconic pose with him. Meg Lanning made an entry on the ground in a chariot. It seems 36 lakh people were watching the opening ceremony. Netizens felt that Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff did the best dance in the evening.

Gott waived at by none other thann #ShahRukhKhan ??Dream come trueee momentt?? Stadium went bonkerzzz!!!! #WPL2024

SRK ROCKS WPL pic.twitter.com/EWi28itKkE — Abdullah Syed (@abdfurkan__) February 23, 2024

Fans gaga over Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff dance at WPL 2024 Opening

Shahid Kapoor made an entry on the BGM of Kabir Singh. His bike had fireworks on it. Tiger Shroff danced on the number Whistle Baja from Heropanti. Take a look at the reactions...

Trending Now

We can see that the opening ceremony did generate some curiosity on social media. Shah Rukh Khan was the complete scene-stealer. He also motivated all the players before the match.