WTF Wednesday: ‘Are you pregnant?’ Dear fans, stop asking women in Bollywood and TV this cliché question

In the past, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other actresses have also retorted to their pregnancy rumours in the most brutal way possible. But it seems like fans haven't learned their lessons yet.