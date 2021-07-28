WTF Wednesday: Blaming Shilpa Shetty for Raj Kundra’s alleged crimes proves our inherent misogyny

What is being preached:

Behind every successful man, is a woman.

What is being followed:

Behind every man who is a suspected criminal, is a woman.

Well, the latter holds true in the recent Raj Kundra pornography case. ’s husband was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for allegedly making porn films and releasing them on apps. Ever since the news of his arrest broke, people started jumping to conclusions and blaming Shilpa for his alleged crimes. There have been several memes on her and she has been subjected to a lot of trolling. It just proves how, the society at large, reeks of misogyny and quick to point fingers at a woman. The case is still being investigated, but it seems Raj and Shilpa have already been proven guilty. Also Read - Throwback: When Tiger Shroff spoke about the ‘worst’ phase of his life and revealed he had to sleep on the floor

In the garb of “jokes”, Shilpa was questioned about how she promoted the idea of physical and mental well-being by advocating for yoga while her husband was allegedly involved in illegal activities.

Shilpa’s case is not the only one. Recently, Fatima Sana Sheikh was heavily trolled. Reason? People thought she was the reason behind and ’s divorce. Last year, was targeted for allegedly being the reason behind ’s death. She was also alleged of giving drugs to Sushant and using his money. One can’t forget the countless times she was hounded by the media. They even reached the building in which she stayed.

It seems we love to hate women and are quick to slam them left, right and centre. This is just pathetic and needs to be stopped. And it’s an uphill task. For starters, feminism must be introduced as a school subject. Children should be taught that it is not just for the girls and women but a society as a whole. At the right age, children should know what is right and what isn’t and how to behave with people regardless of their gender. In this way, we can have a better set of people from the coming generations. Slut-shaming should stop along with sexist jokes, which seem harmless but leads to dire consequences.

We are not saying that women can’t be guilty. They sure can. But please let the investigation take its due course. It’s innocent until proven guilty, not the other way round.