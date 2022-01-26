Gone are the days when common man had less or no access to Bollywood celebrities. Due to the emergence of social media, the lines have blurred, the distance has shortened. People are just one click away from reaching out to their favourite stars and start interacting with them personally. But everything comes with a price, and so does this idea of free access. Apart from genuine well-wishers, bullies also have made their presence felt. There hasn't been a single day that trollers had not displayed their sick mentality in the virtual world. From to Rashmika Mandanna, celebs have fallen prey to toxic criticism that can fester inside of you like an open wound. Also Read - Trending Pics of the day: Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone rocked bikinis and stunning outfits, Salman Khan mobbed and more

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looked ravishing in a red cut out dress as she stepped out for Gehraiyaan promotions. Her fans loved it. But online bullies couldn't stop themselves from passing nasty comments on her dressing choice. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna criticised for not feeding poor kids, Ravi Teja's Khiladi to release in Hindi and more

Ananya donned a beautiful red short dress and looked gorgeous with a plunging neckline. However, when she tried to adjust her dress or hold on to it in the cold weather, trollers tried to inform her how uncomfortable she looked. Her tiny blouse also attracted online bullies to spew their venom on her.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika was seen at the airport wearing a sweatshirt and blue denim shorts. She looked great and her fans appreciated her look. But the trolls barged in and questioned if she forgot to wear her pants.

Pooja was recently snapped in Mumbai holding a small bag. She looked stunning in a red sweat shirt and tights. But the size of the bag was enough for some netizens to troll her.

Urvashi was recently spotted at the airport wearing a pink satin coords and the trolls couldn't resist themselves from taking a dig at her outfit.

Palak Tiwari

's daughter Palak Tiwari was recently spotted on a dinner date with Saif Ali Khan and 's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She was seen hiding her face from the paparazzi as they zoomed away in their car together. Soon, the trolls started taking vile digs at her. She was also pulled up for not posing for the shutterbugs the following day.

No wonder celebs are the soft target on the internet.