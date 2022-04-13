WTF Wednesday: From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood celebs who got trolled for bizarre reasons

Another week has passed but mindless trolls still haven't learned their lessons yet. They are crawling freely through various social media platforms constantly preying on other people's weaknesses and emotions. These faceless trolls are hiding behind the bush and the world wide web has only given them wingsm in this online jungle. This week, celebs such as , , Neetu Kapoor and , found themselves at the receiving end of unwanted criticism. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Riddhima Sahani in Mumbai for Ranbir-Alia wedding, Debina Bonnerjee shares daughter's nursery pics and more

Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently reacted to and 's wedding date. Paps quizzed the Bollywood actress about the the couple's wedding date and her hilarious banter with them got her trolled. Neetu refused to answer their question and later said, 'Aapko kya hai kabhi bhi karein, main kyun bataun'. Within no time, the netizens massively trolled the ever-young actress and commented on her bad attitude with the paps. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash RESPONDS to Neetu Kapoor's reaction on Ranbir-Alia wedding, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s goof up caught by netizens and more

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were snapped by the paps as they went out for lunch today. They were trolled for not fasting during Ramzan. “They should change their Muslim names,” wrote a user. Another one added, “I thought they are Muslim.”

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest cheerleader for his son . As the megastar promoted his son's film Dasvi, he was trolled by netizens. However, Big B gave it back to the trolls who often take a dig at his son's not so successful careers. " Ji Haan huzur, main Karta hoon: badhayi, prachaar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge (Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do?)," he replied.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was seen along today. It seems they met for dinner. The Gunjan Saxena actress was seen in a backless jumpsuit. Her look has got fans divided. While many reacted with fire emojis, there were some who trolled her. “Wannabe ,” wrote a user.

No wonder celebs are the soft target on the internet.