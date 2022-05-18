Another week has passed but mindless trolls still haven't learned their lessons yet. They are crawling freely through various social media platforms constantly preying on other people's weaknesses and emotions. These faceless trolls are hiding behind the bush and the world wide web has only given them wingsm in this online jungle. This week, celebs such as Shilpa Shetty, , and Nikki Tamboli found themselves

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in ’s directorial Nikamma. She made a stunning entry at the film's trailer launch and she grabbed everyone’s attention with her superhero outfit. She wore a saree with corset blouse paired and a coat. Her look failed to impress the people on social media. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for her outfit at Nikamma trailer launch; netizens say, 'Outfit Inspired from Urfi Javed' [View Pics]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the airport as she was leaving for Cannes 2022 along with her hubby and and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Netizens always troll the actress for holding her daughter's hand tight, and this time it's about Aaradhya's hair. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brutally trolled over Aaradhya's hairstyle as the family leaves for Cannes 2022

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan recently sent a good morning wish to his fans on social media close to 12 pm. While some of his fans greeted him back, others trolled him for sending a good morning wish at this late hour. Amitabh Bachchan also addressed disrespectful comments and trolling. "Abe buddhe dopahar ho Gayi (It's noon old man)." AB replied, "I pray that you have a long age but no one insults you by calling you a 'buddha' then)".

Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli was recently seen in the city in her gym wear. She was wearing a crop top and leggings. She was trolled for her poses and outfit.