took to Instagram recently to wish a male friend on his birthday. Sharing some intimate pics with him, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes ?) #sumsitup ❣️❤️ May more happiness, love and success find it’s way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots.” She was massively trolled for it. Trolls had a problem with Mandira’s pics as they felt how could she be happy since she lost her husband last year in June. It perhaps got a bit too much for her and she disabled comments on that post. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan revises Atlee's original script, Ranveer Singh compares Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Charlie Chaplin and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira is not the only celeb to get trolled. So, it made us wonder how could one (especially women) avoid getting trolled and we have come up with some commandments: Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Sophie Turner flaunts baby bump at Met Gala, Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing pictures with a male friend and more

Thou shall ask permission from trolls about the right time to move on from any setbacks or loss of a loved one Also Read - Mandira Bedi drops pictures with male friend; gets massively trolled – netizens say, 'Abhi kuch samay hi hua hai pati mare hue'

Thou shall always think about ‘log kya kahenge?’ before doing anything

Thou shall not wear ‘revealing’ clothes

Thou shall always look prim and proper

Thou shall always look and act as per your age

Thou shall not have any kind of ‘fun’ after a certain age

Thou shall always wear makeup and look ‘presentable’

So, follow the above pointers to have a troll-free life. You can thank us later.