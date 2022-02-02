Another week has passed but mindless trolls still haven't learned their lessons yet. They are crawling freely through various social media platforms constantly preying on other people's weaknesses and emotions. These faceless trolls are hiding behind the bush and the world wide web has only given them wingsm in this online jungle. This week, celebs such as , Rashmika Mandanna and found themselves at the receiving end of unwanted criticism. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Soulful Gehraiyaan title track, gritty Raktanchal 2 trailer, Kangana Ranaut's OTT debut and more

Shweta Tiwari

During a recent conversation at an event in Bhopal, while replying to one of her colleagues, Shweta Tiwari had said, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is measuring my bra)." Her statement created a controversy and the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister directed the police to lodge an FIR against the actress for hurting people's sentiments. Hours after, Shweta had to apologise and justify that 'the statement in reference to 'Bhagwan' was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain's popular role of a deity. People associate character names with actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with the media.' She was trolled endlessly on social media.

Rashmika grabbed all the unwanted attention on social media because of a wardrobe malfunction that she faced during a chat show. The actress was spotted wearing a yellow dress while changing the position to sit cross-legged, a wardrobe malfunction happened and it was caught on camera. People shamelessly circulated these pictures on social media, without giving a thought how deeply it might affect the actress.

Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan. However, her outfits during the promotions irked an influencer Freddy Birdy who had posted on social media, “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches." Deepika took it upon herself to give a befitting reply to Freddy’s post by sharing a cryptic post on her Instagram story. “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons," read her post.

No wonder celebs are the soft target on the internet.