WTF Wednesday: Silence trolls the way Alia Bhatt, Remo D'Souza and other celebs do with their befitting retorts

There's no denying that online trolling has become some sort of a guilty pleasure for many people nowadays. Social media users often target celebrities, be it for looking in a certain way or their statements made on public platforms. But celebs have learned to give it back to their trollers with befitting retorts and also keeping their dignity intact.

has been targetting Alia Bhatt for a long time now, for reasons best known to her. While Alia has always tried to steer away from the controversy by maintaining a dignified silence, she recently gave it back hard to Kangana on her claim that Gangubai Kathiawadi will be a flop. Reacting to the same, Alia said, "All these don't even come to ears."

Mrunal recently became the latest victim to online body-shaming when she posted a video of her intense workout session. While one Instagram user said her butt is looking like matka (earthen pot), the other one gave an unsolicited advice to reduce her lower part. Mrunal then silenced her trollers in the most dignified manner. "Some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too," she said.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed often gets trolled for her unconventional outfits. However, this time, she gave it back to trollers. In her interview with India.com, Urfi opened up on some bizarre questions that she gets asked. A fan had asked her on Instagram 'Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho? (Where do you go after dressing up)'. To this, Urfi gave a befitting reply stating that it is no one's business.

Remo D'Souza

Ace choreographer-director Remo D'Souza recently shared that he used to hate when people used to call him 'kaalia' or 'kalu'. So whenever he used to feel bad about it, his mom used to sing 's song Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai from from the 1965 film for him and eventually it went on to become one of his favourite songs. Now Remo sings this song to express his love to his wife Lizelle.