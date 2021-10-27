WTF Wednesday: Sorry Shah Rukh Khan, but Bollywood biggies are too busy to care about you or Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan - The man, who has helped many people in the past, seem to have no one to look up to. The film fraternity is still out cold while the Badshah of Bollywood continues to battle it out single-handedly to get his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan out from the drug mess.