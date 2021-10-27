- the name is a phenomenon in itself. But the King Khan is currently in despair. He is restless, worried, tensed and in dire need of help, but there's hardly anyone out there to come to his aid. The who's who of Bollywood seem to have turned a blind eye towards him. There is a deafening silence in the industry. It is alarming and troublesome at the same time. Also Read - Adhyayan Suman: Even if Aryan Khan had taken drugs, I don't see why Shah Rukh Khan has to face the brunt of this [Exclusive]

The man, who has helped many people in the past, seems to have no one to look up to. The film fraternity is still out cold while the Badshah of Bollywood continues to battle it out single-handedly to get his 23-year-old son out from the drug mess. His struggle, his misery are on public display for everyone to consume. And it doesn't seem right in any way possible. Also Read - Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing: Courtroom's door breaks due to swelling crowd outside, gets repaired for today's session - view pic

His friend-turned-foe-turned-friend and filmmaker were among the first ones to visit after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Aryan Khan and his friends in a raid on a luxury cruise ship on October 2. Celebrities like , Sussanne Khan, , and a handful of others publicly lent their support. And that was it. The young man has so far spent 25 nights away from home. And there's still no respite for him from the court in the alleged drugs case. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: SRK's son Aryan Khan may not get bail on Wednesday as well; KRK says NCB could arrest Ananya Panday and more

Remember the time when Shah Rukh Khan along with , , Salman and Saif Ali Khan held placards for when he was jailed after being charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act. "It feels awfully sad. I just pray that he... He is a very nice guy,” Shah Rukh had said at that time. Even veteran actress like had said that Sanjay was not an 'anti-national.' "Woh ek bohot bade, bohot achche, nek insaan ka beta hai (He is the son of a great and noble man),” she had said. But today, none of these big stars have come out in support of the superstar publicly.

The industry owes so much to Shah Rukh Khan. His contribution to the Indian cinema has been enormous. You just can't imagine Bollywood without Shah Rukh Khan and vice versa. It was perhaps the reason why Tom Hiddleton, while promoting his Loki series, couldn't think of anyone else but Shah Rukh Khan when he was asked about his thought on India and Bollywood. One will find many such instances that shows how SRK has managed to put Bollywood on the world map. But it seems like the film fraternity gives two hoots about his global reputation.

Only a few names such as filmmakers Sanjay Gupta, , veteran lyricist and poet , veteran actor , , and have come to the fore to call out Bollywood's silence over the ongoing matter. Others seem pretty caught-up with their projects and activities that they couldn't even spare a few minutes to express their solidarity with the superstar.

The case and its investigation has come under severe political scrutiny as several questions are being raised over the starkid's arrest. Aryan was not found in possession of drugs, but has been charged with the consumption of drugs. The NCB has claimed in its affidavit that they need more time to investigate the foreign links associated with the starkid while opposing his bail plea. But no big fish has been trapped so far in the illicit drug trafficking.

But this particular episode has definitely exposed the darkest side of Bollywood where people claim it as the biggest and unified family. So when people need you in crisis, they run into their small holes like rats and pray for their own well-being.

There's nothing much to say more than a word like 'SORRY' for Shah Rukh Khan who has given his sweat and blood to the industry, only to be left alone in the dark during his tough time.