One of upcoming releases is Yaariyan 2 which is coming on October 20, 2023. Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafferi and Pearl V Puri star in this film about relationships, love and family. The song Saure Ghar is out now. It a song about sibling bond. While the number is quite peppy and nicely shot, Sikhs are upset seeing how Meezaan Jafri is shown with the kirpan. We can see that he is sporting a kirpan with a white kurta and pyjama. Some Sikhs have taken an objection to how this has been shown in the song. They feel the kirpan is a holy symbol of the Khalsa and should not be used like this.

Yaariyan 2: Netizens ask makers to remove the scenes

We have seen the kind of uproar that happened in some parts of India over the Bhagwa bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. From vandalism to burning of posters, the controversy was huge. Now, people are saying that Sikh bodies should take notice and tell makers to rectify what they have done. Take a look at some of the reactions....

Deeply disappointed & concerned about misrepresentation of the Kirpan in the new song 'Saure Ghar' from the upcoming Hindi movie Yaariyan 2. For Sikhs, the Kirpan is not a fashion accessory or a prop for storytelling; it is an article of faith acquired only after being initiated… pic.twitter.com/2GBWguVEWl — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 27, 2023

Absolutely disheartened to see the Kirpan misused in 'Saure Ghar' from Yaariyan 2. This isn't artistic freedom; it's blatant disrespect. Remove these scenes. — Harkirat Kaur Kukreja (@HarkiratKukreja) August 27, 2023

Very insensitive.... Highly disgusting that Sensor Board passed this.... Should be removed by movie makers if not should be taken to court... ?? — Prabhjot Singh (@MrSingh_Bling) August 27, 2023

Kirpan a holy symbol for Sikhs

The Kirpan is worn underneath clothing. It reminds a Sikh for his or her core values of generosity, compassion and service to humanity. It is also a symbol that ensures that by code of Sikh ideals one should always protect the weak. In the song, Saure Ghar we can see that he has worn it on top of the kurta. Yaariyan 2 is the debut of TV star Pearl V Puri. The song is quite nice otherwise. Let us see how the makers take cognizance!