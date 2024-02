Yami Gautam is known for her amazing performances on the big and the small screens. She has been one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The couple met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019 and they got married in 2021. They dated each other for two years and finally decided to get married. It has been more than two years now that they are married. Now, the latest reports have come out that Yami Gautam Dhar is pregnant with her first child. Also Read - After Anushka Sharma, Yami Gautam's pregnancy rumours gain momentum; here's why

Yes, as per reports in India Today, Yami and Aditya Dhar are expecting their first child together. She is currently in her second trimester and delivery is due in May 2024. She is five and a half months pregnant. The couple has not announced anything about the pregnancy yet.

Reports state that Yami and Aditya will very soon announce the news officially. Her recent public appearances made people think that she is pregnant. She was seen hiding her baby bump and people were quick to understand that she is pregnant.

However, nothing can be confirmed until she herself posts anything on social media.