The Josh is very high as Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are expecting their first child. There have been strong rumours going on of Yami expecting her first baby. And the couple has come out and spoken about welcoming their baby soon. At the latest appearance, Aditya confirmed wife and Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is expecting their first child. Aditya was seen happily addressing the questions about the baby, and Yami was all happy and glowing. Also Read - Yami Gautam hides her baby bump as she makes her first appearance amid pregnancy rumours with hubby Aditya Dhar [View Pics]

Watch the video of Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam confirming the news of expecting their first child

Aditya was asked about the baby, to which he happily said that how his baby shares the same moment as Abhimanyu who learned how to enter the Chakravyuh inside his mom Subadhra's womb, and the same way Yami and their baby must have learned about their film Article 370, and later he added they will get to know in some time if it's Laxmi or Ganesha.

Yami Gautam couldn't stop blushing while Aditya being the caring husband as he brings pillow for her to use it for her back due to being pregnant at the trailer launch of their film Article 370. Aditya and Yami looked extremely happy as it was indeed the best moment of their lives. Yami was seen hiding her bump by wearing a lose overcoat on a pantsuit.

Watch the trailer of Article 370.

Article 370 is story based on Kashmir politics and Yami Gautam is seen playing the female protagonist in the film. The actress leaves the fans mighty impressed with her performance in the trailer. The trailer looks promising and slated to release on February 23, 2024.