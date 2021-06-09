Oh My God 2: THIS actress comes on board for the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer?

In the last week, we had given you a huge update on Oh My God 2 that this sequel will feature in a lead role along with unlike the first installment where Paresh Rawal was the main protagonist. While we are still waiting for the official details of the project, the latest reports suggest that the makers have roped in actress to play a crucial role in the social satire. Since the storyline of OMG 2 is completely different from the first part, it will be interesting to see whether the makers will create the similar impact or not. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Throwback to heartfelt tributes made by Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan, and other Bollywood stars

Apparently, , who helmed the first part, will not direct Oh My God 2 and the name of the new director has been kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors in September this year and will be wrapped up in October. The pre-production of the work has already begun and the team is working under isolation and planning the shooting locations. It will mark the second collaboration between Pankaj and Akki after Bachchan Pandey, which is directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by .

Talking about Yami Gautam, the actress recently tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike helmer Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the picture of her wedding on Instagram, the Vicky Donor actress wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi'.With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. , Yami and Aditya."

