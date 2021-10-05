Yami Gautam had a fearless confession to make on social media. Yes, the actress penned down a note revealing that she has been dealing with keratosis pilaris, an incurable skin condition. For the unversed, she has been going through this since her teenage days. Yami Gautam has decided to embrace her skin as it and openly spoke about it. She shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot and wrote, "Hello my insta family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself??♀)." Also Read - Here's how the Kapoor family 'spoilt' Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's intimate wedding plans

"For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be ??♀??♀) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it. I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful :) A special thanks to my amazing team @alliaalrufai : styling @rahuljhangiani : photographer @amitthakur_hair : hair @mitalivakil : make-up" Also Read - When did Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar start dating? URI: The Surgical Strike actress FINALLY answers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Well, this was quite brave of Yami for doing this and inspiring people to love themselves no matter what. Also Read - Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar celebrate one month of their martial bliss; share beautiful picture from wedding – view pic