has left her fans pleasantly surprised with her marriage announcement with URI director Aditya Dhar. Yami chose to do the most simple Shaadi and that is what her fans loved most about her wedding that she was yuck to authenticity. Just yesterday Yami did AMA on her Twitter account with fans after a long time and one of the fan asked her when she will get married. Surprised by this question Yami had a shocking reaction and even shared her wedding picture with Aditya.

The smitten fans are having a fief day with this reply of Yami on her marriage question and ask if there is a chance of second marriage. One user commented," Bollywood mai 2 shadi hoti hai isliya puch rahi hai". Another user said, " Maybe he meant if dusri shadi ka koi chance kabhi ". While many turned nasty over and judged all the marriages of Bollywood couples based on few getting separated and taking divorce after long years of marriages.

The URI actress even shared her opinion on the current debate of Bollywood vs south.

There is no versus :) Any industry that is doing great is eventually great for Indian cinema ! Hindi films need to invest more time in better scripts, good actors, different visuals, stories etc We shall try our best to ensure audience feels engaged & happy in the end ?? https://t.co/AOX9GUgOnH — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 19, 2022

Yami Gautam is one of the most beautiful and talented actress in the town. She has been doing unconventional and exceptional work in Bollywood. Yami's last films A Thursday and Dasvi was lauded by the fans and critics as she gave an outstanding performances in it. Yami will be next seen in Lost.