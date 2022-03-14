The Kashmir Files has been making waves in the industry ever since it released in theatres. The directorial starring , , and others, is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits that took place in the 1990. Strong reactions have been coming in response to the film, that shows the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits with all its grime and gore. Bollywood actress , who recently got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, has now shared her two cents after watching the film. Also Read - The Kashmir Files, divorce with Kiran Rao, Junaid's Bollywood debut, Ira's mental health troubles and more: Aamir Khan's biggest confessions

"Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles," Yami tweeted while reacting to her husband Aditya Dhar's reaction on the film.

Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles . ? https://t.co/rjHmKVmiXZ — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 14, 2022

In a series of tweets, Aditya Dhar relived the pain he has suffered due to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. He also stressed on the fact that the emotional reactions of the audience after watching The Kashmir Files are real. "You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn't have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas," he tweeted.

In continuation, he wrote in a Twitter thread, "This film is a brave attempt to show our TRUTH! We were forced to keep this tragedy a secret. We tried moving on hoping that time will heal our wounds. But we were seriously wrong. The wounds still remain. Almost all of us till date are still suffering mentally, emotionally and even physically. It was not just the terrorism that killed so many, it was also what followed the migration."

"Hats off to our elders for bringing us up with so much dignity. Against all odds and atrocities, they made sure we get the best of education, and make our country proud. Being a filmmaker myself I couldn’t have made a better film than this on my own tragedy. Hats off to @vivekagnihotri & @AnupamPKher Ji. Please watch the tragic TRUE story of one of the most patriotic and loyal communities of India," he concluded.

You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas. pic.twitter.com/cAXZpSzDnK — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri has said that The Kashmir Files team has so much material and heart-wrenching accounts of the victims that they can produce a series. "We have so much material that we can produce a series. All accounts are heart-wrenching ones. These are human stories... We are thinking about it... We will come out with a series. The immense response that we got from the community was tremendous. These are all true accounts. Nobody knew about these. When we began with the thought, no one believed that this had happened with Kashmiri Hindus," he told the media.

