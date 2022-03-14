Yami Gautam REACTS on The Kashmir Files: 'Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that...'

Yami Gautam, who recently got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, a Kashmiri Pandit, has now shared her two cents after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.