Yami Gautam RESPONDS to Kangana Ranaut praise for 'A Thursday' says, 'From one self-made actor to another'

's A Thursday has been receiving an astounding response from all over. This film is highly impactful and Yami's performance is every bit commendable. The film is loved by fans and everyone is heaping praise for the actress and she rightly deserves it. Bollywood actress too went ahead and congratulated the entire team of A Thursday for making such a brilliant film and priced Yami's performance. Sharing Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story Yami thanked her for all the love and appreciation. Yami wrote, " Thank you Kangana. Means a lot, especially when it comes from one self-made actor to another." Yami started her journey as a TV actress ad without any backing has made her mark in the industry slowly and steadily. Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey FINALLY opens up on her infamous statement of stripping naked if India won the Cricket World Cup - watch video

Yami who is right now become the talk of the town for her film A Thursday spoke about doing such content-driven filmed and even said that she is inspired seeing her colleagues taking the scale-up higher. In an interview with the media, Yami had said, " Today when I see the kind of work my colleagues are doing, some seniors are doing; I feel very happy because everyone is making way for each other. There used to be a time when if the actress got married, her career would end. So yes, times are changing. It is not just one actor or one-day process, it has been going on for years. There have been some very powerful actresses from the 50s and 60s who have played characters that people still remember. Even today if you see there is , Kangana, Priyanka, Sanya, Taapsee, Alia who are doing such a good job. Everyone is working hard to move forward." Yami and Kangana have often praised each other's work in the past and she is one of those actresses who shares a good rapport with the Manikarnika actress. Also Read - Bedhadak: Netizens troll Karan Johar for his same old tradition of launching star kids; say, 'What will Kangana Ranaut…’ – View Tweets