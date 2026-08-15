Yash BREAKS silence on Toxic controversy, says 'Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya'

Yash has finally addressed the criticism surrounding Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, particularly the allegations of vulgarity and its portrayal of women. Read further to know what the star said in the film's defence.

Yash BREAKS silence on Toxic controversy, says 'Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya'

Yash finally spoke up about the criticism around Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups especially all the talk about its depiction of women and allegations of vulgarity. The KGF star insists there’s a lot more going on beneath the surface and says the movie is really aimed at the questions Gen-Z is raising. Ever since the teaser for Toxic landed, people haven’t stopped talking. Some are upset about how women are portrayed, others have focused on the film’s bold visuals, especially the Tabaahi song with Yash and Kiara Advani. The action drama’s teaser and promos keep sparking debates online.

Yash Reacts To Toxic 'Vulgarity' Backlash

During his recent appearance on Aap Ki Adaalat, Yash didn’t dodge the tough questions. He was asked directly about the controversies: the supposed vulgarity, the way women and intimate scenes are handled. Yash responded with, “Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh.” He made it clear that filmmakers need to walk a fine line when tackling these kinds of themes. Yash believes Toxic was shot tastefully and that the emotional punch of each scene comes down to creative choices. He emphasized that there’s a purpose behind the film, emotions are key to understanding what it’s really about. He also said viewers should wait until they’ve seen the full movie before jumping to conclusions based on the teasers or songs.

Yash Explains The Film's Core Theme

Yash describes Toxic as a Gen-Z film at heart. He says it dives into the big questions younger people are asking, stuff about societal expectations and how the older generation views things. The movie is centered on Gen-Z's conversations, their push-back against old rules, and their search for answers. Yash insists Toxic isn’t just shock value; it’s about the clash between generations and the complicated reasons behind society’s rules.

Toxic Release Date, Cast And More

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups is directed by Geethu Mohandas, with Yash leading the cast. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi all play major roles. After plenty of delays, the film is set to hit theaters on August 26, 2026, in both Kannada and English. It’s got an ‘A’ certificate from India’s CBFC and clocks in at just over three hours.

With the controversy still swirling around its teaser and songs, everyone’s watching to see if Toxic really delivers on the ambitious vision Yash keeps talking about. Guess we’ll find out soon enough.

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