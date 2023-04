Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away, and the death of the veteran filmmaker has left everyone shattered, and his and the Chopra family are extremely devastated by her death. It is reported that Mrs. Pamela Chopra was admitted to the Lilavati hospital for more than 15 days as she was fighting for her life. Pamela Chopra was on a ventilator, and the doctors tried their best; however, since the last few days, her health has deteriorated. Dr Prabhudesai reportedly told Indian Express, " She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia".

YRF official statement on Pamela Chopra's death

Yash Chopra 's wife Pamela Chopra was his biggest muse and Bollywood diva's Rani Mukerji who is also her daughter in law had mentioned about it one of her interviews about the same that it was Pamela ji who inspired him to play the beautiful parts of women in his movies, "I truly believe it had to do a lot with Pam Aunty’s (Pamela Chopra) influence in his life that drove him to write such beautiful parts for women. I have always been in awe of how he presented his heroines on screen, and secretly always wished to be the quintessential ‘Yash Chopra heroine".

#RIP ?#PamelaChopra passes away at the age of 85 Wife of #YashChopra and mother of #AdityaChopra, she was a primary driving force behind #YashRajFilms #PamelaChopra was so strongly driven & a woman of great clarity. I'd never have known her world & understood her mind if it wasn't for #TheRomantics. She was the spine of not just Yash Chopra, but YRF. If only the Bollywood wives today are half as motivated as her! RIP Ma'am ? pic.twitter.com/P2B8HryvBV — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) April 20, 2023 She was a producer & accomplished playback singer, who'd sung the iconic 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' from DDLJ, among other hits pic.twitter.com/AxiwtMPY9f — BINGED (@Binged_) April 20, 2023

Pamela Chopra was last seen in The Romantics, where Aditya Chopra had faced the camera for the first time ever. Pamela was herself a well-known playback singer, and she was also the biggest pillar of support for late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra. He often credited her for his numerous hits, and she was also a significant part of the YRF production house. Pamela was also dearly close to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, she was one of his biggest cheerleader and has seen him grow in his career. You will be dearly missed Pamela Chopra! Rest in Peace.