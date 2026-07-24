Yash lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana at Comic-Con panel, calls him a 'fabulous' actor

Team of Ramayana: Part 1 attended San Diego Comic-Con with protagonists Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The team's appearance at Comic-Con happened after they organised a grand trailer launch in New Delhi a few days back.

Yash lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana at Comic-Con panel, calls him a 'fabulous' actor

Actor Yash, who is set to make his Hindi film debut as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has extended his support to co-star Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama. During a panel discussion that was recently held at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, Yash lauded Ranbir's dedication and commitment to the iconic role. For the unversed, Yash had joined Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for a discussion around the much-anticipated epic. This is where he spoke at length about the experience of working alongside Ranbir. “Nobody in this world can come and say, ‘I have the virtue to play Lord Rama’. The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor. It's not easy to play Lord Rama and the way he has really worked, huge respect to him,” Yash said.

Yash lauds Ranbir Kapoor's fitness

When the first teaser of Ramayana was released earlier this year, Ranbir was lauded by his fans. However, some also slammed him for the look he dons as Lord Rama. While many were convinced with his appearance, others questioned how a 45-year-old actor could play Rama in his 20s. In his reaction, Yash said, “He has worked very hard on his fitness. When you see Ramayana, you will see a beautiful Rama with great intent and great sacrifice he has done.”

Ranbir was apprehensive about playing Rama?

Ranbir too shared his thoughts on Lord Rama and admitted that he had approached the role with apprehension. “I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much of fear, so much of doubt. ‘Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?’ But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. I think it was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility,” he said. “The Ramayana is ingrained in our subconscious. Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4000 years. He is somebody who embodies the triumph of the human spirit in times of adversities. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting,” the actor added. “Very early on, I understood that it just requires lot of faith, lot of belief, lot of truthfulness, and noble intentions. Our entire cast and crew had one noble intention, and that is to tell the story as authentically as we can,” Ranbir mentioned.

The Ramayana team’s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con was expected to include the global launch of the film’s trailer. For the unversed, it was scheduled for Friday morning. However, producer Namit Malhotra mentioned that the trailer launch was postponed as Sony Pictures has boarded as the international distributor for the film.

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