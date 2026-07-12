Yash LAUDS Vishal Mishra for Toxic's first song Tabaahi, calls it 'nothing short of magic'

Toxic star Yash posted a story praising singer Vishal Mishra for creating Tabaahi for their upcoming movie. Read ahead to find out more about Yash's sweet message and this romantic song here.

Yash LAUDS Vishal Mishra for Toxic's first song Tabaahi, calls it 'nothing short of magic'

Yash fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actor’s new movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Ahead of Toxic’s release, the makers have released the first track from this crime thriller. This song is titled Tabaahi, and it was recently released on all streaming platforms on July 8, 2026. The one who has composed and sung this romantic song is none other than the melodious Vishal Mishra.

Toxic star Yash has taken to social media to appreciate Vishal’s hard work in the song in a sweet message. With Tabaahi being the first track from the movie’s album, we get an insight into how the world of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is going to be. Let’s dive in to find out what Yash's message to Vishal Mishra about their song Tabaahi said here.

Yash praises Vishal Mishra for Toxic's first song Tabaahi

With Toxic being one of the most-anticipated movies of 2026, everything about this movie has to be perfect. So when it came to the movie’s songs, singer Vishal Mishra was an obvious choice. For Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' first song, singer-composer Vishal Mishra got to work with Yash and has also talked about how the actor helped in the creative process of this song.

Vishal took to Instagram to reveal the person who needs to get credit for Tabaahi’s massive success. The singer’s post read, “The kind of love #Tabaahi is surreal! ❤️ ️All the credit goes to my big bro @thenameisyash for being the brother, the person & the collaborator he is. He thought of the word “Tabaahi” even before we made the song, and every inch of my creativity belongs to the US!”

He continued the message, talking about Yash, saying, “He is simply the BEST ? And I feel incredibly lucky to have found a big brother. Coz of him I met the maverick magician @geetu_mohandas who has been the energy behind it all. So grateful. Onwards n upwards for #Toxic ❤️‍?Har Har Mahadev ?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mishra (@vishalmishraofficial)

After Vishal’s wholesome post, Rocking Yash has taken to Instagram to praise the singer for the success behind Tabaahi. Yash posted a story in which he said that creating music with Vishal “was nothing short of magic!” The Toxic star further stated in his story, “And in the process, I found a younger brother.. You're blessed by goddess Saraswati herself - and with your talent, people are only just beginning to witness the brilliance. Thank you for giving Tabaahi to the world.”

It is safe to say that the creation behind Toxic was truly opposite to the movie’s title. For fans who have been waiting to watch Yash and Kiara in this movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will hit theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.

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