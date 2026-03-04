Yash-starrer Toxic vs Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: What impact has US-Iran war had on these films?

US-Iran conflict has affected several actors, film personalities and other public figures who have been stranded in the Middle East. The ongoing war has affected movies too.

The ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran has led to widespread airspace closures across the Middle East. This has grounded several commercial flights and left many travelers stranded. This doesn't include just ordinary tourists, but also several known faces from the showbiz industry. The ongoing war has started to impact movie releases as well. Makers of Yash starrer Toxic have confirmed that the film's release date has been pushed to June. The film was slated for March 19 release.

Makers postpone Toxic's release

The makers of Toxic confirmed that the film's release has been postponed. Their statement read, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience."

How much has Toxic earned ahead of release?

Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has not released yet. However, veteran film producer Dr. G. Dhananjayan has claimed that the film has already earned close to Rs 600 crore from pre-release business. He further mentioned that the amount collected is a direct result of planning and not only due to Yash’s impact as an actor. For Dhananjayan, the story of Toxic’s pre-release success begins with its impressive cast. “You’ve got Nayanthara, then Rukmini Vasanth, then Tovino Thomas from Malayalam, then Amit Karval,” he added.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic clash ends

Since Toxic has been postponed to June, it won't clash with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2. Hence, Dhurandhar 2 will release solo on Eid 2026. Since both films were initially clashing at the Box Office on March 19, people were keen on knowing who would win Box Office war.

