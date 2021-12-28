Yash Tuteja’s Meenakshi’s Salons & Academy becomes a favourite hotspot for celebs in Raipur

We all are awestruck by our favourite celebrities’ styles and drool-worthy looks. Although their looks seem too perfect and flawless, they can certainly be achieved. And when it comes to getting an unreal look like that of Bollywood celebrities, there are very few salons that meet the expectations. Meenakshi’s Salons & Academy of Chhattisgarh proves to be one of the most trusted names. The luxury salon swears by its quality services, and one can truly achieve the look of their dreams. Carrying forward the legacy of this lux salon and spa, Yash Tuteja has taken Meenakshi’s Salons & Academy to newer heights. Also Read - Is this why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah did not take off? The real reasons will make you go Haww!

The premium salon recently completed its silver jubilee. Founded by Yash's mother Meenakshi Tuteja, the salon offers high-end services for perfect glowing makeup, beautiful hair, healthy skin, and spa services to rejuvenate the entire body. The luxury salon is located in three different destinations in Chhattisgarh including Raipur, Bhilai, and Bilaspur. Ever since Yash Tuteja started managing the salon's operations, it has become a go-to destination for customers to get pampered.

And it seems that the salon is on celebrity's speed dial when they are in Raipur. Earlier when the salon in Bhilai was re-launched, tinsel town's gorgeous divas and graced their presence at the event. More so, popular Internet personality Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau also paid his visit to the luxury salon in the past. "I am extremely proud of my team. It is indeed a surreal experience to see celebrities visiting our salon. It is the team effort and the high-end services offered by us that have helped us earn credibility among celebs", said Mr. Tuteja. Earlier cricketing legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virendra Sehwag have paid their visit to this luxury salon and spa.

A couple of days ago, popular singer B Praak was present in Raipur for his concert. The highly influential musician chose Meenakshi’s Salons & Academy to pamper himself. Starting on a small scale in 1996, Meenakshi’s Salons & Academy has become a prominent name among B-Town celebrities now. The stylists and beauticians at the opulent salon are highly trained, and the staff at the celebrated salon go beyond 200 employees.

As Meenakshi’s Salons & Academy continues to woo everyone, Yash Tuteja is looking forward to expanding its branches in other parts of the country. Speaking about it, he said, “We are taking baby steps. It is significant to offer quality to become a customer-driven brand. We are working towards achieving that goal”, added Mr. Tuteja.

You can connect with Yash Tuteja on Instagram - https://instagram.com/yashtuteja1/