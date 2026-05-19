Yashinder Kaur found DEAD in Canal: After cops reveal accused's Canada-to-Nepal connection, singer’s video on betrayal goes VIRAL

Yashinder Kaur's decomposed body was recovered from Ludhiana police from the Neelon canal. Two accomplices - which included the prime accused Sukhwinder Singh's father, have been put behind bars.

Yashinder Kaur found DEAD in Canal: After cops reveal accused's Canada-to-Nepal connection, singer’s video on betrayal goes VIRAL

Yashinder Kaur dies at 29: Popular Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur aka Inder from Ludhiana was found dead in the Neelon canal on May 19. The singer was allegedly abducted and murdered by her Canada-based friend and his associates. Her decomposed body was recovered from the Neelon canal about six days after she went missing. The main accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha. For the unversed, he hails from Mahlan Khurd village in Punjab’s Moga district. He made a journey from Canada to commit the crime. As reported by Indian Express, this was confirmed by Inderjit Singh Boparai, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana Industrial Area-A. According to the police, Yashinder and Sukhwinder, whose family lives in Canada, made connection on Instagram. This happened about three years back when Yashinder was actively involved in the Punjabi music industry. They later got into a relationship.

What is Yashinder Kaur's viral video about?

Amid reports of shocking death of Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur, an old video of the singer has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, Yashinder says she was once asked during a casual chat if someone had ever betrayed her. She doesn't show any emotions, but says, “Mai keya haan. Baar baar ekoi insaan (I said yes. Each time, it was the same person). Her reaction and reply hints that the same person betrayed her repeatedly.

How was the crime executed?

“He first landed in Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 30 and then further travelled to India. After executing the murder, he fled back to Canada as per the interrogation of his aides,” ACP Boparai was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

How many arrests have happened so far?

The Ludhiana police have reportedly arrested two people who are linked with the crime. Sukhwinder’s father Pritam Singh and an accomplice, who has been identified as Karamjit Singh of Bhaloor village in Moga. Sukhwinder had allegedly kidnapped Yashinder at gunpoint on May 13. Later, she was killed. Sukhwinder and Karamjit had allegedly dumped her body in the Neelon canal. Inspector Dalvir Singh, Station House Officer, Jamalpur police station, said Sukhwinder’s air ticket from Canada to Kathmandu (Nepal) was confirmed for April 29. “After reaching India on May 2, he executed the murder on May 13 before again fleeing to Kathmandu the same night,” said the SHO, adding that the woman’s Ford Figo car, which she was driving when she was allegedly abducted, has also been recovered from the canal.

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