Yashodha: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer gets its release date; to lock horns with ex husband Naga Chaitanya at the box office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently climbing the ladder of success pretty swiftly. She appeared in item number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and she became a nationwide sensation. She is loved by all and has a fan following in every part of the country. The good news for her fans is that her pan-India film Yashoda has got its release date. The film that is touted to be a sci-fi thriller with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead is set to release in the month of August this year.

Directed by Hari Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Yashodha is set to release on August 12, 2022. This means that it will be clashing with and 's films. Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is going to release his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11, 2022. He was clashing with Akshay Kumar as his film Raksha Bandhan is also releasing on the same date. So now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashodha, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan are going to clash with each other at the box office. Well, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Bollywood debut of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's estranged husband Naga Chaitanya.

Given the increase in popularity of South Indian movie stars, we wouldn't be surprised if the two Bollywood films receive great competition from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film. August 2022 already looks pretty packed as of now. Akshay Kumar's last release Bachchhan Paandey has already suffered due to RRR and we wonder if Yashodha will also have its impact on Akki's film.

Apart from this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently hit headlines when news of her collaborating with her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya caught attention. There has been no confirmation on either of the parties though.