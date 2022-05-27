Yash's KGF 2, 's Attack, Tiger Shroff’s 2 are slated to release today on different OTT platforms. However, they have been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and other platforms. Piracy has become a huge problem for the entertainment industry. Even OTT releases aren’t spared. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana recalls how after his first film Vicky Donor nobody knew what to do with him [Exclusive]

Yash's KGF 2 had released in theatres on April 14 and did phenomenally well at the box office. Our reviewer Urmimala Banerjee gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "KGF 2 is big screen entertainment at its best. Yash and 's testosterone laden, adrenaline-raising period action film is pure entertainment. You will clap at the dialogues, stay glued to the action sequences and root for Rocky Bhai. Will we see KGF 3 being announced soon? The makers seem to have left the option open..."

On the other hand, our reviewer Russel D'Silva gave Heropanti 2 1.5 stars and wrote, "It's be pointless and a neverending exercise in futility to point out every ridiculously atrocious thing in Heropanti 2, so allow me to cut to the chase by summing it up. There's no explanation for Tiger being an expert martial artist along with being an ace hacker despite the two skill-sets rarely flowing in sync. There's neither head-nor-tail logic behind 's criminal empire and why the Indian government fears him so much and more so why only Babloo can stop him."

Talking about John Abraham's Attack, our reviewer Russel D'Silva gave it 3 stars and wrote, “Watch Attack for its attempt at something truly novel within the purview of Indian cinema; its slick VFX; its ability to seamlessly present the futuristic techno elements of its concept; the bike chase during the climax, followed by a clap-worthy stunt with an airplane; and finally, John Abraham doing what he's tailor-made to do. These portions combined are enough to tide over the bumpy bits of the movie.”

