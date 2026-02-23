Yash’s Toxic expands its world by roping in Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair

Yash's Toxic will release on March 19. The film will be pitted against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the Box Office.

Star Yash’s Toxic has become more lethal and darker. Reason? The makers have officially introduced Akshay Oberoi as Tony and Sudev Nair as Karmadi. Akshay's Tony feels ripped straight out of the 1950s. Tony sports long sideburns, a vintage silhouette as he arrives as a man who saw violence, but as someone who had mastered it. In a nutshell, he is both suave and menacing.

Speaking about Sudev, director Geetu Mohandas put out a post on social media. It read, “This journey would have been much tougher without the right casting for Karmadi. I needed someone who could be present and quietly supportive of the film, and Sudev made it effortless. Having worked with him before, I knew the depth of his talent, and once again, he reminded me why I value him so highly. His craft is powerful yet understated, and he committed himself not just to the role but to the entire journey of our film. He brought a quiet strength to every frame — depth without display, emotion without excess — and on set, he led gently, simply by example. I believe talent alone doesn't take you far — good people do. And Sudev is not just here to stay, but to truly thrive.”

Geetu also spoke about working with Akshay. "Working with Akshay has been one of those rare experiences that reminds me why I enjoy directing actors so much. What sets him apart immediately is his curiosity. He doesn’t approach a script passively; he interrogates it in the most thought-provoking way. He asks questions not to intellectualize the work, but to deepen it. He wants to understand the emotional architecture of a scene — what precedes it, what it costs, what it leaves behind. As a director, you don’t have to pull him toward the truth; he’s already searching for it. Akshay genuinely enjoys acting. Even in the most intense, complex moments, there’s a sense of discovery in him. Watch out for this talent because he’s gonna kill it!”

The recently unveiled teaser has already amplified intrigue, clocking over 200 million views in 24 hours, while introducing Yash in a striking new, clean-shaven avatar as ‘Ticket’ — instantly sparking multiple theories of a possible dual role.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages — underscoring its global ambition.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more