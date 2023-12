The year 2023 has been a year of exceptional acting: Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Adarsh Gourav amongst others left a lasting impact with their performances. Also Read - Lights, Camera, Casting: 2023's Top 6 best picks for OTT shows

As we approach the end of 2023, let's take a moment to reflect on the remarkable achievements of this year. One of the highlights was undoubtedly the exceptional performances delivered by our talented actors on the silver screen. Here, we present 7 actors who captivated audiences with their powerful portrayals: Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to Dulquer Salmaan: A look at the biggest OTT debuts of 2023

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: The Railway Men, Farzi and more – Top 5 best web series on OTT that kept fans glued to screens

Trending Now

Shahid Kapoor (Farzi)

Shahid made a sensational OTT debut that won over hearts. He showcased a never-before-seen avatar, breaking away from his chocolate boy image and leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Sunny Kaushal (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga)

Sunny has always been a fine actor, and his performance in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga was yet another brilliant display of his talent, leaving the audience in awe.

Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Vijay Varma continues to dominate the world of antagonist roles, and his performance in Dahaad raised the bar even higher, leaving his fans completely smitten.

Adarsh Gourav (Guns & Gulaabs)

Adarsh impressed everyone with his exceptional acting skills in Guns and Gulaabs. He brought a unique element to the story, making it all the more worthwhile.

Aditya Roy Kapur (The Night Manager)

Another standout performance of the year came from Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager. His role in the show was so captivating that it left viewers spellbound.

Kartik Aaryan (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Living up to his mass appeal, Kartik Aaryan delivered a remarkable portrayal in Satyaprem Ki Katha. His acting prowess in the film truly made him shine.

Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs)

Rajkummar has consistently pushed boundaries with his craft, and Guns and Gulaabs added another feather to his cap, thanks to his incredible performance.

Who among these talented actors tops your list? Share your thoughts below!