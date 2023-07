Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma, has been blessed with her second child, a boy, with husband Tushaan Bhindi. Evelyn gave birth to her daughter Ava on November 18, 2021. Now, she has embraced motherhood for the second time, blooming with double the joy. On July 6, the 36-year-old shared the happy news with her Insta fam, dropping a lovely selfie with her newborn. Not just that. While usually, many celebrities take time to disclose the name of their babies, Evelyn has revealed that her little munchkin’s name is Arden. Also Read - Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra and more Bollywood actors who got totally lost while performing lovemaking scenes in films

Evelyn Sharma reveals baby boy’s name

Sharing a heartwarming note on Instagram, Evelyn Sharma introduced little Arden to the masses. She wrote, "Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I'm so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden." Evelyn's new mum glow was unmissable in the selfie as she flashed a beaming smile. The actress had zero makeup on her face, and she left her brunette tresses open. We even got a glimpse of her baby boy in the picture, tucked away in his mother's arms. However, his face was not visible.

Fans react to Evelyn Sharma’s second baby announcement

As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, social media users flooded the comments with congratulatory remarks. While one of them wrote, "Congratulations Evelyn & Welcome Arden" another quipped, "Congratulations guys!! Over the moon for you and the family." "Just gorgeous… absolutely beautiful," came another sweet comment. Many others added lots and lots of heart emojis.

When Evelyn Sharma announced her second pregnancy

This year on January 17, Evelyn Sharma announced that she is soon to welcome her second child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi. Flaunting her baby bump in a black crop top and striped bottoms, Evelyn posted a picture on Instagram. In her caption, she wrote “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby 2 is on the way!”

Evelyn Sharma's life and career

Evelyn Sharma tied the nuptial knot with Tushaan Bhindi on May 15, 2021. Evelyn rose to fame after her short stint in director Ayan Mukherji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. She was also a part of movies like Main Tera Hero, Yaariyan, and Nautanki Sala. After her marriage to Tushaan, she moved to Australia.