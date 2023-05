Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the best films of 2013! The Ayan Mukerji directorial hit the right chord with the audience and to date it receives the same love. And as the movie completes 10 years of its release, everyone on Twitter is turning nostalgic. Netizens are recalling their memories of watching the movie in cinema halls and how it deeply touched them. Well, the film has become a cult one and the 10-year nostalgia is hitting hard. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor hints at Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel with Deepika Padukone; bats for fresh talent in 'confused' Bollywood

Netizens turn nostalgic over Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as the film clocks 10 years

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and set friendship goals with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and how! They played Bunny, Naina, Aditi and Avi in the rom-com film. From the dialogues to the songs and relationships and more, everything about the movie connected with the fans to the core. And they have been sharing the dialogues from the movie and sharing precious moments from the film, recalling and turning nostalgic. They have hailed the Ayan Mukerji movie as a masterpiece. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Ranbir Kapoor about the exact moment he realised Alia Bhatt is his ‘Dal Chawaal’, here's what he said

A movie I wish I could watch for the first time again!#YJHD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P9KVtH2oVE — Shrayan Chummu (@shrayanchummu) May 31, 2023

10 Years to this cinematic Masterpiece ? #YJHD pic.twitter.com/ESoj31eV1X — Mujtaba Sarfraz (@MujtabaSarfraz) May 31, 2023

No matter how much you crave for KEEMA PAV, TANGADI KABAB Or HAKKA NOODLES. One day you'll realise that your comfort is only in DAL-CHAWAL and you'll keep that DAL-CHAWAL for 50 SAAL TILL YOU DIE.#yjhd pic.twitter.com/pCsQdGdhHd — Pratham (@Im_pratham_) May 31, 2023

It's been a decade since #AyanMukerji gave us 'Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani' - a film that has etched itself as an iconic masterpiece which left an enduring mark on everyone. ?❤️#Yjhd #RanbirKapoor #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/OJObhefOAg — Paytm Entertainment (@PaytmTickets) May 31, 2023

This movie is not just a movie it's an emotion ❤️

YJHD one of my favourite movie of all time which made me watch it countless times & developed my interest towards travelling, photography.#YJHD#DeepikaPadukone#RanbirKapoor #10YearsOfYJHD https://t.co/HMUfU7WmG2 pic.twitter.com/d251LzhygZ — Harshit? (@choleebhatureee) May 31, 2023

This scene in which Bunny remembers his father, sees how helpful his father's words were to him,He notices a change in himself when he loses his father,Where he used to hate his own family, he now feels a connection with them, especially his mother.

Thanku #ayan for this..#YJHD pic.twitter.com/xHApc86IWh — Mukund Mangal (@Mukund39028235) May 31, 2023

"Main tere saath khush hu Naina"-Bunny ❤️

My all time favvvvvrttttttt Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani ❤️?

10 years of YJHD ❤️#RanbirKapoor? #YJHD #DeepikaPadukone #10YearsOfYehJawaaniHaiDeewani pic.twitter.com/m4taLeBQHI — Sidd (@surviver_8) May 31, 2023

Like the famous dialogue from the movie says "kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye na hum", the film is actually never getting old, it just age like a fine wine for me. The more older it gets, the more magnificent it seems.#10yearsofyjhd#yjhd#yehjawaanihaideewani pic.twitter.com/BAKtfT6lVy — Sahil Zoheb (@iamsahilzoheb) May 31, 2023

Yaar btao Yeh Jawani hai Deewani ko 10 saal ho gaye! ??

Aisa lagta hai abhi kuch mahine phele hi toh aayi thi ??

Bas thode din phele ki hi toh baat thi#yjhd pic.twitter.com/B5nPn9qMQQ — Manan Maheshwari (@mananmaheshwar2) May 31, 2023

Happy 10 years of #YJHD , such coincidence much wow? — FAIZAN KHAN (@faizankhan0207) May 31, 2023

10 years for an Emotional rollercoaster ❤️✨#YJHD❤️ pic.twitter.com/CprkEXQm1Y — SATHISH KUMAR ? (@Sathish11229275) May 31, 2023

Happy 10 years to my (and a lot of people's) comfort film. The one that brought 90s rom-com feelers back in 2013.

Even today, any content related to this movie makes me smile a happy smile. Truly, a millennial pop culture reset. ?

Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye na hum ? #YJHD — ⚡ (@rashiava) May 31, 2023

At every #YJHD Anniversary it's my Birthday. 31st May — just.a.random.guy (@Mustafa00819790) May 31, 2023

Kitna bhi try kr lo bunny life me kuch n ka kuch to zaroor chutega bunny...isliye hum Jahan h whi ke maze lete hai...ye solid sunset kyu Miss kre hum ??♥️ • #BunnyNaina #Yjhd

• #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani pic.twitter.com/Z4elVZbShs — ꪖ?ꪊ ⭑ ???? ???????? ? (@asimxapplepie) May 31, 2023

Its 10 years of #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani. A movie which is a cinematic gem that celebrates the spirit of youth and reminds us to embrace life's adventures and cherish the bonds we form along the way. #RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone #YJHD PC: @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/ENM81BCbUh — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) May 31, 2023

Ayan Mukerji celebrates 10 years of Yeh Hai Jawaani Hai Deewani

The director calls it his second child and a piece of his heart. Ayan shares that making Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of the greatest joys of his life. He is proud of the film with its all perfections and imperfections. And shockingly, Ayan Mukerji reveals that he has never fully watched Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to date. But as the film clocks 10 years, the director promises to watch the movie at least once every year. Ayan shares that after the release, people still come up and ask him about YJHD. He thanked everyone for the outpouring love. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and more gen-Z Bollywood stars poised to be the next superstars after the Khans – here's how they rank

Watch Ayan Mukerji's video post about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

celebrates 10 years of Yeh Hai Jawaani Hai Deewani

Karan Johar also penned a heratfelt sweet note about the film clocking 10 years. The producer boasts about the film praising how it connected with the pulse and heart of the generation and adds that it will continue to do so. He calls it a dream to be able to produce such a special story.

Pritam gave the music for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which is still being played in everyone's playlist.