The TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod in the leading roles. Ever since they have taken over from Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, their chemistry has been the centre of attention for all. Harshad plays the role of Abhimanyu in the show while Pranali is Akshara. The story revolves around their love. After the leap, they have finally come back together again. AbhiRa fans are more than happy with what is happening in the show. A recent scene from the show has gone viral on the internet.

The scene showcases the intense chemistry shared by the two stars. It has Abhimanyu helping Akshara to fix her dupatta. It is his intense eyes that have caught everyone's attention. AbhiRa fans simply cannot get enough of the love and the fire that prevails between the two.

This scene was so hot yet soft

Abhi being a tease as always

Insane chemistry yaar

They act so effortlessly well that sometimes i wonder if they are really acting or not.

Confused #AksharaBirla and whipped #AbhimanyuBirla are a treat to the eyes.

Thk u makers for giving us #Harshali as #AbhiRa

Episodes are wow

Okay,This Looks Hawt ....Her Hands Are So Smol Look How Perfectly It Fits In His Fingers

Whilst his eyes are filled to the brim with hope, hers are dancing along to the tune of hesitation.

There is no denying that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod share an insane chemistry on screen. No wonder, fans wants them to be a couple in real.