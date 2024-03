Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maker Rajan Shahi has been grabbing headlines after he told male lead Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe to leave the show. Reports of how the whole cast was told to assemble as he announced his decision has left fans in shock. Now, Shivam Khajuria who plays Rohit Poddar has made some surprising revelations. He said that he was doing mock shoots with Garvita Sadhwani so he had an inkling that something might be wrong. He said that everyone was shocked when the maker announced his decision yesterday in front of the unit. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani aka Ruhi reacts to Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe's termination from the show

BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp. Get all the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates instantly. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Rajan Shahi find support from Ekta Kapoor for his sudden decision to axe Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe?

Did Shehzada Dhami mislead Pratiksha Honmukhe?

Shivam Khajuria said that Pratiksha Honmukhe was in tears when she left the sets. He said that she is a sweet girl but it looks like she was misled by Shehzada Dhami. He admitted to India Forums that he did speak rudely to the unit and staff members. It seems the two would spend time chatting away keeping the unit waiting. Shivam Khajuria said that Pratiksha Honmukhe was a sweet girl. It seems he would often tell her to focus on the craft and not get distracted by people on the sets. But it seems like she was too involved with Shehzada Dhami to care. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial: Shivam Khajuria returns as Rohit; New pics with Garvita Sadhwani aka Ruhi from set go viral

Shivam said that it was a big opportunity for Shehzada and Pratiksha. He shared that Shehzada now needs to learn from his mistake.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Samridhii Shukla, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.