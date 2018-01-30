Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi celebrate completing the shoot of 500 episodes together

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has more than 2500 episodes in its kitty, current leads, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi completed their share of 500 episodes together. Mohsin shared a picture on Instagram to celebrate it and wrote, "#500episodes #kaira #yrkkh #yehrishta Blessed ?" The onscreen couple is also dating in real life. The lovebirds look adorable together. If you go through their Instagram posts, you will find their pictures and they will surely give you major couple goals. While speculations were rife about the couple dating since 2016, KaiRa (as the fans prefer to call them) maintained their 'good friends' stance at that point. But last year, in a statement, Mohsin aka Kartik confirmed it. They have been going strong since then. Also Read - These bromance memes on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kartik aka Mohsin Khan and Ranveer aka Karan Kundrra will leave you ROFL

The chemistry between the two is unmissable in this picture. Mohsin flaunts his chocolate boy image in this double layered pink and denim shirt. On the other hand, Shivangi looks hot in a white t-shirt and denim hotpants. They are one of the most loved young couples in TV industry. Their scorching chemistry is something you will never want to miss. Check out the picture here...

Previously, Mohsin opened up about his relationship with Shivangi. He said, "Shivangi's innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love." Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still one of the popular shows of small screen after nine years. Kartik and Naira's cute bickering and romance have still kept the audience hooked to the show.

