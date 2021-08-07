Yo To Honey Singh FINALLY broke his silence over wife Shalini Talwar's allegations and it's because of his old parents and little sister – deets inside

Elaborating why he can stay quiet no longer after seeing what his parents and sister are going through, despite having stood by him through thick and thin all these years, Honey Singh has now told his side of the story while also revealing how many in the industry are well aware of the kind of relationship he shares with his wife