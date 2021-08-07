Yo To Honey Singh FINALLY broke his silence over wife Shalini Talwar's allegations and it's because of his old parents and little sister – deets inside

Of the numerous controversies that Yo Yo Honey Singh has faced through his topsy-turvy career, none have been as detrimental to his image as the ones alleged by his own wife, Shalini Talwar, whos accused him of a mini-army of heinous acts ranging from repeated domestic violence to serial infidelity, and is now demanding compensation worth crores as her divorce settlement. After almost a week of muck being fired from side, Honey Singh has finally broken his silence on Shalini Talwar's disturbing claims, and the reason has to do with his old parents and younger sister. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh FINALLY OPENS UP on wife Shalini Talwar's allegations of domestic violence and infidelity; calls them 'false and malicious'

Elaborating why he can stay quiet no longer after seeing what his parents and sister are going through, despite having stood by him through thick and thin all these years, Honey Singh wrote his official Twitter handle: “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against we and my family by any companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.” Also Read - Naagin 2 actress Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce; reveals husband used to drag her to the bathroom and beat her

Revealing how most in the industry are well aware of the kind of relationship he shares with his wife, the singer-songwriter added, “I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Saumya Tandon – 25 celebrities who have been rejecting Salman Khan’s show every year

Check out his tweet below:

We hope that the truth prevails.