Yo Yo Honey Singh has made the news yet again. This time for the wrong reason. The Indian rapper who brought a different style and craze is reinventing himself with a 3.0 version. However, as soon as he dropped his first single, there was controversy right up his sleeve. As per media reports, Singh has been booked by the BKC police for kidnapping and assault. Yes, you read that right. Shocking news have come stating that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Let's Dance Chotu Motu rapper has been booked. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh announces his Docu-Film on Netflix; Oscar winner Guneet Monga to produce

Yo Yo Honey Singh courts a controversy, booked for kidnapping and assault

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made headlines in Entertainment News for a shocking reason. The Naagan rapper has been accused of kidnapping and assault by a person named Vivek Raman. Hindustan Times reports a new agency stating that Vivek Raman was an event organizer for one of Yo Yo Honey Singh's shows that were to be held in the city. However, it got cancelled. The report quoted a Police official revealing that Vivek Raman has lodged a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and more for kidnapping, for keeping him captive and assaulting him. Also Read - From Anurag Kashyap to Kapil Sharma: Celebrities who went to rehab centers to fight addictions

The event organizer said that Yo Yo Honey Singh kidnapped him and kept him captive at a Mumbai Hotel in the suburbs where he assaulted him. The complaint has been lodged on 19th April and states that he had organized a programme for the rapper at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on April 15. But an error in the money transaction led to the cancellation of the event. The complainant says that Honey Singh was miffed when the programme got cancelled. The rapper kidnapped him and took him hostage. The police are looking into the matter. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan reacts after Maniesh Paul makes a joke about Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh wearing black sunglasses [Watch Video]

Yo Yo Honey Singh in the news

Where there is Honey Singh, there are controversies. When asked about the controversial lyrics protest, Honey Singh had claimed that there will be controversy around anyone who speaks the truth. The rapper shares that he doesn't hurt anyone's sentiments and have never targeted any caste, sex or religion.