Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence case: Wife Shalini Talwar says 'Felt like a farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly'

Famous rapper and Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar has recently filed a case against her husband for physical, verbal, and mental abuse. Shalini filed a case against Honey Singh under the 'Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act' in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. According to the reports, the court has issued notice to the singer and given him time until August 28 to file his response. Shalini even accused Honey Singh of getting addicted to alcohol, and anabolic drugs. Moreover, the court even passed interim orders and restrained Honey from disposing off his jointly owned property, his wife's 'stridhan'.

According to a report in PTI, Shalini claimed that her husband used to beat her and she was constantly living under fear as he and his family threatened her with physical harm. Shalini even stated that she was physically assaulted by her husband's family over the last 10 years. Shalini even said that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally and she started identifying herself as a 'farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly'.

She even accused Honey Singh of having casual sex with multiple women, not wearing his wedding ring, and mercilessly beating her for releasing their marriage pictures online. She even revealed that once her father-in-law walked into her room in an alcoholic condition while she was changing clothes and grazed his hands over her chest.

Shalini asked the court to ask her husband to pay her Rs 10 crore as interim compensation and to pay her rent of Rs 5 lakh every month for fully furnished accommodation in Delhi.

Shalini and Honey Singh tied the knot on January 23, 2011.